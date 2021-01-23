TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for mystery illness spread

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu held the State government responsible for the mystery illness in Komirepalli of West Godavari district. After making a hurry burry for four days when the mystery illness in Eluru became sensational at the national level, the government left the matter, resulting in the same now spreading to other parts of the district, the TDP chief alleged.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Naidu suggested that the government shift its attention to public health instead of focusing on political conspiracies and damaging the reputation of institutions. Locals are saying that the drainage in Komirepalli is in a state of neglect. The government is not even providing safe drinking water to people. Meanwhile, conducting a teleconference, Naidu said that Panchayat elections should be the first step for the fall of the YSRC.