STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra cops nab man who stole silver lion statues from Kanaka Durga temple

He committed similar crimes in the past and even served time in jail in 2008 and 2011.

Published: 24th January 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of police Bathina Srinuivasulu produced the recovered silver from the offender of Durga Temple Silver Idols theft case

Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of police Bathina Srinuivasulu produced the recovered silver from the offender of Durga Temple Silver Idols theft case. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/ENS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  More than four months after the theft of three silver lion statues from the chariot of Kanaka Durga temple, the city police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe attacks on temples, nabbed the accused in the case and recovered 9 kg of silver and stolen property from him. Disclosing this to newsmen here on Saturday, City Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said the accused, Jakkampudi Saibaba, 49, is an old offender hailing from Gollavanitippa village in Bhimavaram mandal of West Godavari district.

He committed similar crimes in the past and even served time in jail in 2008 and 2011. Giving the details of the theft that came to light on September 16, 2020, during the audit of temple properties after the chariot fire at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi, the Police Commissioner said Saibaba visited the Durga temple in June 2020 and saw the chariot covered with a tarpaulin near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. After observing it closely, he found one of the silver lion statues on the four corners of the chariot broken and decided to steal them.

A month later, he visited the temple equipped with the necessary tools to remove the silver lions from the chariot. He entered the temple premises in the guise of a trash collector and stayed near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. When no temple staff were in the vicinity of the chariot, he stole the silver lions by removing the tarpaulin cover on it.

But, he could remove only three silver lions from the chariot with the help of the tools he brought. Later, he went to Kodevalli village near Tanuku and sold the three silver lions to Muttha Kamalesh, 39, a bullion trader, for `35,000. “We received a clue about Saibaba from our counterparts in West Godavari. Saibaba had committed more than 20 such crimes after he was released from jail in 2013,’’ Sreenivasulu said. Kamalesh was also arrested for purchasing stolen property from Saibaba.

9 kg 9 kg of silver and stolen property were recovered from the accused. He had sold the three silver lions to a bullion trader for `35,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cops SIT Kanaka Durga temple Kanaka Durga temple theft case
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp