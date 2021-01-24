STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays rich tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose

 Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th Birth Anniversary on Saturday at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th Birth Anniversary on Saturday at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Speaking on the occasion, he said Netaji was the great son of India and his contribution to India’s freedom struggle cannot be forgotten. He said lakhs of people jumped into the freedom struggle in response to the call for Quit India movement given by Mahatma Gandhiji.

“Netaji did not believe in the peaceful protests though he had a great respect for Mahatma Gandhi and accepted Mahatma Gandhi as the great leader of the freedom movement. Netaji strongly believed that the mighty British power could not be driven out of the country by peaceful means and felt that armed struggle was necessary,” said the Governor.

Netaji shifted his base to Singapore, formed Azad Hind Fauz and waged a military struggle against the British forces by joining hands with Germany and Japan, for the sake of liberating the country from British shackles,  he added. 

Harichandan said India is not only a free nation but also a big power of the world, both militarily and economically, and has become a prosperous country because of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. The Governor said Netaji’s call to the youth of the country to “give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!” created a sensation in those days and attracted youth in large numbers to join his campaign of mass disobedience to protest against the British rule, he explained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp