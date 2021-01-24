Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays rich tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th Birth Anniversary on Saturday at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Speaking on the occasion, he said Netaji was the great son of India and his contribution to India’s freedom struggle cannot be forgotten. He said lakhs of people jumped into the freedom struggle in response to the call for Quit India movement given by Mahatma Gandhiji.

“Netaji did not believe in the peaceful protests though he had a great respect for Mahatma Gandhi and accepted Mahatma Gandhi as the great leader of the freedom movement. Netaji strongly believed that the mighty British power could not be driven out of the country by peaceful means and felt that armed struggle was necessary,” said the Governor.

Netaji shifted his base to Singapore, formed Azad Hind Fauz and waged a military struggle against the British forces by joining hands with Germany and Japan, for the sake of liberating the country from British shackles, he added.

Harichandan said India is not only a free nation but also a big power of the world, both militarily and economically, and has become a prosperous country because of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. The Governor said Netaji’s call to the youth of the country to “give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!” created a sensation in those days and attracted youth in large numbers to join his campaign of mass disobedience to protest against the British rule, he explained.