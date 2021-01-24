Ferry services on Godavari river resume after 16 months

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After nearly 16 months, boat operations on River Godavari commenced on Saturday between Polavaram in West Godavari district and Purushothamapatnam in East Godavari district, bringing joy and relief to people of both towns. Boat operations resumed after the Godavari barrage head works gave its nod after going through the technical feasibility report. With the route clearance obtained from the Barrage engineers, the boat operators were a happy lot.

Boat owner Kareem said his boat ‘Sridevi Kanaka Durga’ got permission from the engineers to operate the services between the two banks of the river. Polavaram and Purushothamapatnam are located on opposite banks facing each other. The river is three km wide between the two places.

Kareem said they are hopeful that the government would give approval to operate boats up to Papikondaulu near Bhadrachalam at the earliest. “The boat tragedy at Katchaluru near Devipatnam was tragic and even after all these months, the officials seem to have not come out of their confusion,” another boat service operator observed.