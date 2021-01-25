STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid temple thefts in Andhra Pradesh, SIT urges other states to keep track of old criminals

In the investigation conducted by the SIT in the past three weeks, the officials have collected the data of more than 4,000 criminals in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states.

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the series of attacks on places of worship creating a law and order problem in the State, Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to investigate the cases, has alerted all the district SPs and their counterparts in neighbouring States to keep a track of persons with a criminal past. 

In the investigation conducted by the SIT in the past three weeks, the officials have collected the data of more than 4,000 criminals in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States, who were arrested in the past and more than 70 per cent of temple-related offences—thefts and vandalisation of temples.

Evidently, the SIT arrested a seven-member inter-state gang, which committed a crime in the Makkapet Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple on September last year. The accused were allegedly told that treasure was hidden inside the Nandi idol. 

Similarly, the SIT solved another case of three silver lion idols missing from the chariot of goddess Kanaka Durga. “During our observation pertaining to incidents related to vandalisation of idols, property missing and thefts reported after September 5, we found that a majority of cases are committed due to false information. But the incident is being projected in other ways in order to create tension among public. We have solved 31 cases till now and arrested 88 persons,” SIT chief GVG Ashok Kumar told TNIE. “We are also trying to create a database of offenders related to attacks on places of worship with the help of our counterparts in neighbouring States, he added.

During the investigation, the police found another important clue. “The accused carry with them fake identity cards of some religious establishments to gain access inside the temples. In the Nandi idol case, the accused used an ID card of Hindu Devalayala Abhivruddhi Parirakshana Seva Samithi. Upon verification, it was learnt that it was a fake,” Nandigama DSP Nageswar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, reliable sources in the department informed about the existence of more than 100 such temple treasure trove gangs coming to their notice, while investigating Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple and Nandi idol vandalisation incident. 

“The main accused in the Nandi idol incident is still absconding and special teams have been constituted to arrest him. We believe that there is a big network spreading false news about hidden treasure and  superstitious teachings. The team visited nine other temples and conducted a recce before committing the crime in those temples for the ‘hidden’ treasure,” a senior police official said.

SIT Andhra Pradesh
