Andhra Pradesh government to set up hostels for children of migrants

Published: 25th January 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government will soon set up Seasonal Hostels for the children of the migrant families across the district through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Every year, such hostels are set up for the benefit of the migrant labourers who leave to other places in search of livelihood.

Due to the killer virus  this year, the hostels were not started and now with the academic year gradually commencing, the SSA authorities are making plans to start the hostel.     

The district SSA authorities have so far identified 3,500 children of various families as their parents migrate to Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Bengaluru, Bellary, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari from 24 mandals of the district. For these children, the SSA are going to set up 70 Seasonal Hostels in all 24 mandals. Each hostel can accommodate 50 students. 

These seasonal hostels will be maintained by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) recognised Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and NGOs with the government’s funds.

The SSA will monitor these hostels.
The government will provide `1,000 per student to the SHGs and they, in turn, should provide breakfast and dinner to the hostel inmates.

Children will take their lunch at the school premises through the Mid-Day Meal scheme. During holidays, lunch should also be provided in these seasonal hostels only. Every seasonal hostel will be provided with a Vidya Volunteer, cook, assistant cook and a caretaker. 

These seasonal hostels will run up to the last day of the present academic year until the children, who go back to their homes, take shelter in these seasonal hostels again. 

“We are going to set up a total 70 seasonal hostels in 24 mandals of the district and all these will be started by January 29 and continue up to the last working day of the schools. Based on the number of students, we will set up two to three seasonal hostels in a mandal limit. For this, the eligible SHG’s should apply before January 27,” M Srinivasa Reddy, Additional Project Coordinator (APC) Prakasam district SSA told TNIE on Sunday. 

