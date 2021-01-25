STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls row: SEC seeks return of seized material from CID

CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, however, said since the case is in the court, they can return the devices only with its permission.

SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar at the press conference releasing notification for first phase of polls.

SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar at the press conference releasing notification for first phase of polls. (Photo | Prasanth Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid row over conduct of panchayat elections, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has written to the CID, which is probing the letter written by him to the Union Home Ministry alleging threat to his life, to return the laptop, CPU and other electronic devices seized from his office by the investigating agency as they contain material pertaining to phase 1 and 2 of the local polls. 

CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, however, said since the case is in the court, they can return the devices only with its permission.

It may be recalled that Nimmagadda dashed off a letter to the Union Home Ministry alleging threat to his life on the day the Supreme Court upheld the SEC’s decision to defer local body elections last March. In the letter, he sought security cover by Central forces apprehending threat to him and his family members. 

He alleged intimidation by the ruling YSRC following his decision to postpone elections to rural and urban local bodies for six weeks in view of Covid-19. Taking strong exception to the letter, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy lodged a complaint with the CID seeking probe into its origin and pointed the finger at the Opposition TDP for the entire episode.  

After conducting a raid on the SEC office and recording the statements of the staff, the CID stated that they found the laptop purportedly used by Nimmagadda to draft the letter, the desktop and the pen drive were tampered with. The CID seized a laptop, a mobile phone, CPU, scanner and despatch register from the SEC office during the raid. 

The High Court later issued an interim order directing the CID not to proceed with the investigation into the case following a quash petition filed by SEC. On January 21, Nimmagadda wrote a letter to CID chief Sunil Kumar seeking return of the seized material. The devices seized by the CID are an integral part of the election management and contain vital information of phase 1 and 2 of local polls, which is needed now, he stated. He pointed out that the High Court had already stayed all the proceedings in the matter and the CID could copy the information if required as part of its probe. Sunil Kumar said the CID will inform the court about the request made by the SEC. The CID will abide by the orders of the High Court, he said.

House motion petition filed in Andhra Pradesh HC

A house motion petition was filed in the AP HC on Sunday seeking stay on the panchayat elections as more than 3.6 lakh new voters will be deprived of casting their vote as the polls are being held based on 2019 electoral rolls.

