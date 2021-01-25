No Covid-19 fatality in last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh; state reports 158 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: No Covid-19 death was reported in the state in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. With almost equal number of infections and recoveries in the period, there was not much change in the actual caseload (1,476).

A State Command Control Room bulletin stated that state conducted more than 44,000 samples tests in the 24 hours, out of which 158 new cases emerged, after which the overall caseload stands at 8.87 lakh. The maximum number of new cases was reported from West Godavari (24), followed by 22 in Visakhapatnam even as six other districts saw their aggregates grow by less than 10 infections each.

The combined cases recorded in the four Rayalaseema districts was 36 while 32 new positives emerged from the north coastal districts. With the discharge of another 155 patients from hospitals, the overall recoveries went past 8.78 lakh. While seven districts have less than 100 active cases each, Krishna is the only district that has over 250 of them.