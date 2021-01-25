STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEB destroys 1,800 litres of jaggery wash in Andhra Pradesh's Praksam

As many as 30 litres of arrack was seized from the accused, who was caught red-handed selling it in the public. 

Published: 25th January 2021 07:45 AM

The seized stock was destroyed, and a case was registered against the accused.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) cracked down on the production and sale of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor in Prakasam district, and destroyed 1,800 litres of fermented jaggery (FJ) wash. 

The bureau raided an arrack production unit in Pagulla village of Bestavaripeta mandal recently on the direction of district SEB assistant commissioner. The bureau also made an arrest.

As many as 30 litres of arrack was seized from the accused, who was caught red-handed selling it in the public. The seized stock was destroyed, and a case was registered against the accused. In a related development, sub-inspector Sambasiva Rao and his team have caught one Srikanth with 100 litres of illicity distilled liquor at  Singarapalli crossroad near Komarolu mandal headquarters. The liquor was being transported in an autorickshaw. 

