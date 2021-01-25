TDP twisted remarks, says employees’ union leader 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Federation of State Government Employees chairman Venkatarami Reddy has clarified he did not threaten the SEC and that his comments were taken out of context by a few TDP leaders and others.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said all he said was that employees have the right to safeguard their lives.

“I have used those words only to express anguish and feelings of the employees and did not mean to target or threaten anyone. All we are questioning is why should the employees be caught in the tussle between the State Election Commissioner and the government. Employees are afraid and reluctant to participate in the election process at this juncture risking their lives. We are not against working for the elections, but not at this juncture,” he clarified.

Venkatarami Reddy said if there are employees who are ready to work for the polls, as claimed by the TDP, the State Election Commission can conduct the election with them. Pointing out the remarks made by some retired bureaucrats suggesting that the employees work by taking all precautionary measures, he said that is what they have been asking for.

“Masks and sanitisers are not as effective as vaccination in protecting oneself from Covid-19. We are seeking vaccination and we are ready to work for the panchayat elections once the vaccination drive is completed,” he clarified.