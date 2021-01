By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Twelve-year-old Ameya Lagugu, a class VIII student of Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar in Visakhapatnam, has won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Arts and Culture category for the year 2021.

Moreover, she is the only person to receive the award from the state this year. Ameya Lagudu has been a student of classical dance forms from South India, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, since she was four. She performed Arangetram at just six.