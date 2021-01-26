18 police officers from Andhra Pradesh, including ACB Sub-Inspector, win President’s medal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eighteen police officers from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the Republic Day meritorious police medals for 2021. On Monday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced 946 medals for police personnel across the country, to be awarded on the occasion of the Republic Day.

According to the announcement, 15 officers working under various police wings have been nominated for the medal for their meritorious service; two will receive the Police Medal for Gallantry; and one ARSI (ACB) will be awarded the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service.

Assistant reserve sub-inspector Mathurthi Srinivasa Rao, currently working with the Anti Corruption Bureau in Vijayawada, is the sole winner of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service from the state.

Gongati Girish Kumar and Kudupudi Hari Krishna bagged the Police Medal for Gallantry.Also, 15 police medals will be given to a DIG-rank officer, two ASPs, one DSP, one SP, two SIs, six ASIs, two head constables and an inspector.

SEB director PHD Ramakrishna, Kurnool Addl SP Mallur Kuppuswamy Radha Krishna, Crime Investigation Department Additional Superindenet of police SP Ravela Vijaya Paul, Vijayawada Task force ACP Ganta Venkataramana Murthy, Eluru Vig. Superindenet of Police Sadasivuni Varada Raju are in the list.