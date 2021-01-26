Driving licence will be suspended if you flout helmet rule in Andhra Pradesh

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at implementing the revised Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) rules strictly, Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu has directed the DTCs across the State to suspend the licences of errant drivers who fail to wear helmets for three months, after the completion of month-long 32nd National Road Safety Awareness Campaign. For the first time, the driving licence of the violator will be suspended for three months if he/she failed to ride their two wheeler without helmet.

In case, he/she repeated the violation their licence will be cancelled permanently. Besides that their details will be kept in all the public domains, he added.DTC M Purendra told TNIE that currently, the department has been suspending the driving licences of drivers involved in in various traffic violations.

In the recent amendments made to Section 19 of MVA 2019, it has clearly mentioned that the license can be suspended under four categories by the department—overspeeding, overloading, driving in an inebriated condition and speaking over the mobile phone. Besides, as per Section 206 (4) of Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 the driving license can also be suspended by the department in case of any traffic violations, he said.

“Recently during a meeting held with Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah over implementation of revised tariff of fines under amendments made to Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, the minister has directed the department to sensitise the public about the road safety norms during the month-long awareness campaign and later start imposing penalties against the violators,” Purendra said.

For those, whose licenses are suspended for three months for the first time, should attend a three-day road safety awareness classes at the RTA offices for getting their license on force. However a set of guidelines for the enforcement of above punishments will be disclosed after holding discussions with the State government, Purendra explained.

