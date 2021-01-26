It’s an eye-opener for YSRC govt, says Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of conducting elections to Gram Panchayats in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Apex Court’s order should serve as an eye-opener for the “fascist and anarchist” YSRC government.

He underscored the need for conducting a free and fair election to the panchayats by taking all the required measures. “The polls should be held in an unbiased manner without any scope for irregularities and intimidation. The kind of violence and ruling party’s intimidation that were witnessed in the election process held in March last year should not be allowed to be repeated this time,” he said.

In a statement issued on Monday, the TDP chief alleged that the YSRC government got a single point agenda to demolish the constitutional institutions like the courts, the election commission, etc. An unfortunate situation had set in where the court’s interventions were becoming necessary in each and every problem confronting the people. TDP AP president K Atchannaidu and senior party leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and other leaders also welcomed the Apex Court judgement.