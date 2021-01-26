STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s an eye-opener for YSRC govt, says Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu

In a statement issued on Monday,  the TDP chief alleged that the YSRC government got a single point agenda to demolish the constitutional institutions.

Published: 26th January 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Welcoming the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of conducting elections to Gram Panchayats in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Apex Court’s order should serve as an eye-opener for the “fascist and anarchist” YSRC government.

He underscored the need for conducting a free and fair election to the panchayats by taking all the required measures. “The polls should be held in an unbiased manner without any scope for irregularities and intimidation. The kind of violence and ruling party’s intimidation that were witnessed in the election process held in March last year should not be allowed to be repeated this time,” he said. 

In a statement issued on Monday,  the TDP chief alleged that the YSRC government got a single point agenda to demolish the constitutional institutions like the courts, the election commission, etc. An unfortunate situation had set in where the court’s interventions were becoming necessary in each and every problem confronting the people. TDP AP president K Atchannaidu and senior party leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and other leaders also welcomed the Apex Court judgement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu panchayat elections Supreme Court YSRC govt
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp