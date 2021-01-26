Less than 100 COVID-19 cases for second time in a month in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With three districts not reporting even a single infection, and less than 10 cases each emerging from nine others, the state saw a single-day spike of just 56 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. This is the second time this month that the state reported less than 100 cases. The less number of new positives emerging can be attributed to the sharp decline in the number of samples tested in a 24-hour span.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 27,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday at 9 am. While no person tested positive from Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts each added two cases to their aggregates. Krishna was the only district which reported new infections in double digits.

The combined infections registered in the four Rayalaseema districts stood at 10 while the three North Coastal Andhra districts accounted for 11 new cases. Meanwhile, 141 more people recovered bringing down the active cases under 1400. Seven districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 25 in Vizianagaram and the highest of 248 in Krishna district. Two deaths -- one each from West Godavari and Chittoor -- were reported in the 24 hours.