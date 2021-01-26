STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Less than 100 COVID-19 cases for second time in a month in Andhra Pradesh

The less number of new positives emerging can be attributed to the sharp decline in the number of samples tested in a 24-hour span. 

Published: 26th January 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With three districts not reporting even a single infection, and less than 10 cases each emerging from nine others, the state saw a single-day spike of just 56 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. This is the second time this month that the state reported less than 100 cases. The less number of new positives emerging can be attributed to the sharp decline in the number of samples tested in a 24-hour span. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 27,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday at 9 am. While no person tested positive from Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts each added two cases to their aggregates. Krishna was the only district which reported new infections in double digits.

The combined infections registered in the four Rayalaseema districts stood at 10 while the three North Coastal Andhra districts accounted for 11 new cases. Meanwhile, 141 more people recovered bringing down the active cases under 1400. Seven districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 25 in Vizianagaram and the highest of 248 in Krishna district. Two deaths -- one each from West Godavari and Chittoor -- were reported in the 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 cases
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp