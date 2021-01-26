STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Ministers visit family of Asha worker who died after taking vaccine

Health Minister Alla Nani said that it hasn’t been confirmed yet that Asha worker B Vijayalakshmi died due to Covid-19 vaccination. 

Andhra Pradesh health minister Alla Nani

Andhra Pradesh health minister Alla Nani (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Health Minister Alla Nani said that it hasn’t been confirmed yet that Asha worker B Vijayalakshmi died due to Covid-19 vaccination. Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MLA Alla Ramakrishna, Health department Principal Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar and district officials on Monday visited Vijayalakshmi’s family members in Penumaka village of Tadepalli mandal to offer their condolences. 

She was vaccinated on January 19 and died on Sunday, while being treated in GGH. The minister said the cause of her death will be confirmed from the post-mortem report is received and steps will be taken to get the reports quickly. He also said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his condolences to her family. 

Later, the officials informed that the family members sought a job, a house site and `50 lakh on her insurance claim. To this, the minister said that Rs 50 lakh insurance is not applicable for Vijayalakshmi as the insurance only applied for when the person dies while performing Covid-19 duties but not for vaccination.

However, the minister assured the family that, on behalf of the State government they will be given Rs 50 lakhs on humanitarian grounds. 

