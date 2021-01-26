Principal secy, DGP, IGP asked to appear in Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Home Department) Kumar Vishwajeet and IGP Mahesh Kumar Ladda to appear before it in person on January 27 in a contempt of court case. U Rama Rao, who is working as Sub-Inspector, had filed a contempt of court plea, when the department failed to implement the court order for including his name in the list for promotion as CI.

Dealing with the petition, Justice Battu Devanand expressed his anger against the police higher officials — DGP and IGP — filing an affidavit stating that they were unable to appear in the court as they are on election duty. When he was about to issue a non-bailable warrant against the two, senior advocate SS Prasad appearing for the DGP, requested the judge to give another chance.

Pointing out that the Chief Secretary had said the government is not participating in the election process, the court questioned how DGP claims to be on election duty. The judge said that Lady Justice has the blindfold and not judges, and directed the three senior IPS officers to appear before the court in person on January 27.