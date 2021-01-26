STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Principal secy, DGP, IGP asked to appear in Andhra Pradesh High Court

Pointing out that the Chief Secretary had said the government is not participating in the election process, the court questioned how DGP claims to be on election duty. 

Published: 26th January 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Home Department) Kumar Vishwajeet and IGP Mahesh Kumar Ladda to appear before it in person on January 27 in a contempt of court case. U Rama Rao, who is working as Sub-Inspector, had filed a contempt of court plea, when the department failed to implement the court order for including his name in the list for promotion as CI. 

Dealing with the petition, Justice Battu Devanand expressed his anger against the police higher officials — DGP and IGP — filing an affidavit stating that they were unable to appear in the court as they are on election duty.  When he was about to issue a non-bailable warrant against the two, senior advocate SS Prasad appearing for the DGP, requested the judge to give another chance. 

Pointing out that the Chief Secretary had said the government is not participating in the election process, the court questioned how DGP claims to be on election duty. The judge said that Lady Justice has the blindfold and not judges, and directed the three senior IPS officers to appear before the court in person on January 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp