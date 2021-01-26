STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court dismisses Andhra Pradesh’s plea to stay panchayat elections

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State, challenged the division bench order of the AP Hight Court that allowed elections to be held.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner’s decision to hold panchayat polls during the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive as it dismissed the State government’s appeal challenging the poll notification. A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, observed that the appeal illustrated an ego battle between the two authorities, and that the court cannot be a part of it. “We cannot take over jobs of everyone. There are some political and administrative decisions. Some decisions are also taken by the EC.

"This makes me feel this is not an issue, it is something else,” Justice Kaul observed. The bench pulled up the employees of the State poll body for passing resolutions against the SEC and said, “Your behaviour is atrocious and undesirable.” “Ego problem between two authorities is leading to lawlessness. We cannot allow lawlessness. How can resolutions be passed against N Ramesh Kumar (SEC)?” the bench asked.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State, challenged the division bench order of the AP Hight Court that allowed elections to be held. He informed the court that about 5 lakh people are to get vaccinated, including police personnel. The bench, however, did not approve the State’s conduct, saying that it approached the court whenever an election was proposed. “The SEC has to hold the elections,” it remarked, while citing the example of Kerala to highlight that elections have taken place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEC reschedules Phase 1

With the State not making arrangements for the first phase of panchayat elections that were earlier scheduled to be held on February 5 for which the nomination process was to begin on Monday, the SEC has rescheduled the first phase of elections. Hours after the SC cleared the decks for the conduct of elections, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar revised the first phase of election to February 21. The Commission said it took the decision after receiving information from several quarters that necessary arrangements were not made by the district administrations to receive nominations as scheduled from Monday for phase - I of the elections, awaiting instructions from the State.

