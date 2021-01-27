STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor and Guntur collectors, Tirupati Urban SP transferred

Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy has been transferred and directed to report to the GAD. Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar is given additional charge.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the directions of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the State government on Tuesday notified the transfer of Chittoor and Guntur district collectors and Tirupati Urban SP. Order to this effect was released by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Chittoor District Collector Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta has been transferred and directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). Chittoor District Joint Collector D Markandeyulu is placed in full additional charge of the post of the Collector & District Magistrate. Guntur District Collector I Samuel Ananda Kumaris has been transferred and directed to report before the GAD.  

Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy has been transferred and directed to report to the GAD. Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar is given additional charge.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Election Commission Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta D Markandeyulu A Ramesh Reddy
