Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls: Employee bodies to cooperate with SEC, state government

They urged the government to exempt women employees above 50 years from duties in polling stations and those suffering from serious health ailments mentioned in the GO 985.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:44 AM

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the employees' associations said they would cooperate with the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) in conduct of panchayat elections, as per the directions of the Apex Court.

Leaders of APNGOS, APJAC Amaravati, AP Government Employees Federation and other employee associations attended the meeting convened by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das here on Tuesday and clarified that the employees are ready for poll duties.

However, they urged the government to exempt women employees above 50 years from duties in polling stations and those suffering from serious health ailments mentioned in the GO 985, under which the government provides work from home facility, from election duties.  They also sought Rs 50 lakh ex gratia in case of any employee contracting and succumbing to COVID. 

Comments

