BJP urges Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to introduce online nomination to ensure transparency

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju appealed to the State government and SEC to ensure smooth conduct of the local body elections.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Verraju has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to introduce an online nomination system for the upcoming local body elections to ensure transparency.

The BJP also announced that the 'Ratha Yatra' from Kapilatheertham to Ramateertham, as a protest against the YSR Congress government's alleged inaction against temple attacks, proposed to begin from February 4, stands postponed in view of the panchayat polls.

Speaking to the media after hoisting the Tricolour at party's state office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Somu Veerraju appealed to the State government and SEC to ensure smooth conduct of the local body elections.  As the Supreme Court has given a green signal for the local body polls, he demanded that the State government extend complete cooperation to the SEC for transparent and smooth elections. 

"There were several unanimous seats when the last notification was issued, which never happened in the history. The nomination process and declaration of unanimous election should be done in a scientific manner," he said.

"Every contestant should freely be able to file nomination and participate in the polls. Protection should be extended to the candidates so that they don’t return without filling their nominations for whatever reasons.  Hence, I request the SEC to introduce online mode for filing nominations. For free, fair and transparent polls, the government should ensure that all departments including police and revenue will cooperate with the SEC," he added.  

The BJP State chief added that the Ratha Yatra announced from February 4 would be deferred to a later date. "More than the Model Code of Conduct in effect, it would be difficult for both the BJP and Jana Sena to undertake the yatra alongside elections. So, we will discuss and take a call on it after the first phase of nominations are done," he said.

The BJP State chief also said that both his and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena would together fight the local body polls in 'as many seats as possible'. 

Regarding Tirupati parliamentary by-election, Somu said that a candidate from either the BJP or Jana Sena would contest, and that a call would be taken shortly. He further said that his party would shortly tour all the projects sanctioned and funded by the Centre in all the districts of the State. 

