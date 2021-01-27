STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cracks appear on stone pillar beam of Yaganti Umamaheswara Swamy temple in Kurnool district

The district archeology department officials along with police and temple executive officer Prasad inspected the site and arranged temporary support.

Damaged beam of Yaganti Umamaheswara Swamy temple in Kurnool

Damaged beam of Yaganti Umamaheswara Swamy temple in Kurnool. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Cracks appeared on the stone pillar beam of the oldest Yaganti Umamaheswara Swamy temple in Kurnool district on Monday allegedly due to vibrations under impact of mine blasting in the surrounding area. The issue came to light on Tuesday. 

The temple was built during the time of Vijayanagara empire founders  Harihara and Bukka Rayulu. The statue of Nandi is located directly under the damaged stone beam of the mandapam in the temple. The district archeology department officials along with police and temple executive officer Prasad inspected the site and arranged temporary support. The pilgrims have been asked not to visit the temple until repairs works are done. 

The temple EO Prasad said they have taken up temporary restoration works using some metal pipes with help of archeological officials. He opined that illegal mining activity in the vicinity of the temple might have led to the incident. 

Archaeological Survey of India Kurnool district in-charge Dhaka Reddy said that though all the mines were closed two years ago, some miscreants are still conducting blasts for illegal mining. However, deputy director of mines and geology department Rajasekhar said that there was no mining going in that area.

Following the complaints by locals, the department cancelled the licenses of all quarries and mines around the 5 km radius of the temple earlier, he added. He,  however, said they will visit the temple site on Wednesday to get first-hand information.

