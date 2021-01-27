Decentralisation will ensure balanced growth: Guv

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that past examples have shown that concentration of development at a singular place could lead to unrest and regional imbalances, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the state government is of the firm view that decentralisation of development—with Visakhpatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial capital—would usher balanced growth of all regions.

Hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh has been among the top performing states, with Visakhapatnam winning an award in the best performing municipalities under special category.

In his close to 40-minute speech, the Governor said the government has a clear-cut agenda of all-round development of the state, laying emphasis on education, medical and health, agriculture and welfare to benefit all sections of people. He was all praise for the government for the way it tackled the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have passed the testing times and my government effectively handled the situation taking measures that won accolades from across the country,” he observed.

Expressing concern over the recent disturbing incidents threatening the smooth flow of the social fabric, the governor said no civil society can tolerate such incidents. He said the Constitution provides equal rights and opportunities to all, irrespective of one’s political, religious or any other affiliation.

“While the government believes in this principal in letter and spirit, some vested interests have been trying to whip up passions by instigating and resorting to unsavoury incidents which are crude, meaningless and are laced with ulterior motives. We have given a stern warning to such elements and perpetrators of such acts of madness will be brought to book without mercy or pardon,” he asserted.

Harichandan elaborated on various government schemes, many of which were initiated while dealing with the Covid pandemic. He said apart from distributing 31 lakh house sites to the poor, construction of 28.39 lakh houses in 17,000 YSR Jagananna Colonies have been taken up. “The scheme not only ensures ownership of an asset to the poor, but also gives a boost to the economy by providing employment opportunities.”

Detailing how Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Goru Mudda, Vidya Deevena, Vastathi Deevena and Nadu-Nedu are bringing a sea of change in the education sector, the Governor said he was confident that the introduction of English as the official medium of instruction will be a game-changer.

He also spoke about the reforms brought in the health sector. “I am confident that the government with its young Cabinet will make the state a role model.” CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and DGP Gautam Sawang were present.