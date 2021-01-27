STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Decentralisation will ensure balanced growth: Guv

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hoists National Flag at IGMC Stadium on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, says Andhra one of the best performing states

Published: 27th January 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inspecting the Republic Day parade at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that past examples have shown that concentration of development at a singular place could lead to unrest and regional imbalances, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the state government is of the firm view that decentralisation of development—with Visakhpatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial capital—would usher balanced growth of all regions.

Hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh has been among the top performing states, with Visakhapatnam winning an award in the best performing municipalities under special category.

In his close to 40-minute speech, the Governor said the government has a clear-cut agenda of all-round development of the state, laying emphasis on education, medical and health, agriculture and welfare to benefit all sections of people. He was all praise for the government for the way it tackled the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have passed the testing times and my government effectively handled the situation taking measures that won accolades from across the country,” he observed. 

Expressing concern over the recent disturbing incidents threatening the smooth flow of the social fabric, the governor said no civil society can tolerate such incidents. He said the Constitution provides equal rights and opportunities to all, irrespective of one’s political, religious or any other affiliation.  

“While the government believes in this principal in letter and spirit, some vested interests have been trying to whip up passions by instigating and resorting to unsavoury incidents which are crude, meaningless and are laced with ulterior motives. We have given a stern warning to such elements and perpetrators of such acts of madness will be brought to book without mercy or pardon,” he asserted. 

Harichandan elaborated on various government schemes, many of which were initiated while dealing with the Covid pandemic. He said apart from distributing 31 lakh house sites to the poor, construction of 28.39 lakh houses in 17,000 YSR Jagananna Colonies have been taken up. “The scheme not only ensures ownership of an asset to the poor, but also gives a boost to the economy by providing employment opportunities.”

Detailing how Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Goru Mudda, Vidya Deevena, Vastathi Deevena and Nadu-Nedu are bringing a sea of change in the education sector, the Governor said he was confident that the introduction of English as the official medium of instruction will be a game-changer. 

He also spoke about the reforms brought in the health sector. “I am confident that the government with its young Cabinet will make the state a role model.”  CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and DGP Gautam Sawang were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp