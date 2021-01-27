Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu questions silence of Governor on 'illegal' actions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of undermining the Constitution without realising its consequences for the future of the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with the"silence" of the Governor in the issue.

"I opposed the governor system earlier. But supported the same after understanding that supervision by such a system is needed when such kind of maniacs come to power. Today I fail to understand why the Governor is silent and not using the discretionary powers even as there is a violation of the Constitution and failure of law and order. Why the Governor is not responding despite violation of Article 9, 21, 25 and 26. The Governor is supposed to control the government employees under Article 243 (K) (3) during the elections," he said.

The TDP chief hoisted the Tricolour at the party central office in Mangalagiri and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu termed it unfortunate that the Jagan regime did not change its adamant attitude even after repeated strictures passed by the courts against its "unconstitutional" decisions.

He alleged that such decision went on undermining the constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission and is continuing political harassment against the Opposition.

The employees’ associations violated the Constitution by passing resolutions against the panchayat elections, he said and added that the ruling YSRC blackmailed employees and made them surrender before it. He also accused a section of Andhra Pradesh Police of conniving with YSRC.