Four civic bodies in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam apprehensive of water supply in summer

Since 2018, the State government has not released the summer season drinking water supply funds to local bodies and all four major municipalities of Ongole, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri.

Published: 27th January 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The municipalities of Prakasam district are apprehensive of getting drinking water supply as bills of tankers have piled up over the years. Owners of the water tankers are reluctant to supply water to the people until the bills are cleared. 

Since 2018, the State government has not released the summer season drinking water supply funds to local bodies and all four major municipalities of Ongole, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri. To help the local bodies, the government used to release the summer season drinking water supply fund from the Disaster Management Fund. After stopping the funds since 2018, the pending dues have have added up to Rs 14.26 crore. 

Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri municipalities face serious drinking water scarcity every year and the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) experiences drinking water difficulties in some areas every summer. 

At present around 120 water tankers are supplying drinking water to various areas under OMC limits. Similarly, 150 tankers are being supplying water in Markapur, 350 in Kanigiri, and 300 water tankers in Giddalur municipality limits have been supplying drinking water from various water sources such as rivulets, village tanks, ponds among others. 

On an average, around Rs 9 crore is required to supply drinking water to the four civic limits every year. "Though the government has issued orders sanctioning Rs 14.26 crore in 2019, nothing has been released till date. On the other hand, the Public Health department has also submitted bills worth Rs 12.84 crore the same year. It is yet to be released. Since then, the local bodies are eagerly waiting for the government to help in this regard," an official told TNIE.  

"We have submitted a report to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana during his recent visit. The minister responded positively and assured to issue orders for release of funds. Once we receive the funds, we will clear the pending water tanker bills,"OMC Municipal Engineer D Sundarami Reddy explained.

Prakasam district Prakasam district water Prakasam water supply Ongole Municipal Corporation
