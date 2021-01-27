STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smaller contingents, 14 tableaux feature in parade

Published: 27th January 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Housing and health departments tableaux highlight their welfare schemes on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 72nd Republic Day parade at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday saw smaller marching contingents, fewer guests and limited audience, owing to the Covid-19 restrictions. Unlike the previous year’s event, the contingents of NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, Red Cross, and children with special needs were missing. Even the participation of the Armed forces was limited to a single group. There were no guest contingents from the neighbouring states, which has been in practice for long.

However, when the uniformed personnel from the Army and Andhra Pradesh Special Police marched past the saluting guests, it roused a patriotic feeling among those witnessing the parade. The Indian Army contingent bagged the first prize; 16th APSP Battalion stationed at Visakhapatnam and Scotland Bagpipers Band of APSWREIS won the second and third.The parade of 14 tableaux were the cynosure of all eyes as it encapsulated the development and welfare initiatives of the state government in an engaging manner.  

The tableau with the theme Navaratnalu-Pedalandiri Indulu by the housing department was adjudged the best, and then those of the agriculture, and women and welfare departments. The housing department’s tableau was decorated as PMY-YSR Jagananna Nagar, and both TIDCO and independent house models were displayed. 

The agriculture department’s tableau, which bagged the second place, was modeled after Rythu Bharos Kendras, which are slowly emerging as one-stop solution for farmers. From procurement to marketing their produce, all that the farmers need to do is approach the RBKs. A total of 10,641 RBKs have been set up, which are being developed to act as procurement centres, warehouses, agri-labs and primary processing centres. 

The women and child welfare department’s model showcased anganwadis, now upgraded to YSR Pre-primary Schools, as its theme. In the state, all the 55,607 anganwadi centres are being upgraded for the all-round development of children. These centres will now teach PP1, PP2 and pre-first classes in English as per the New Education Policy. Moreover, they double as nutrition supplement centres for pregnant women, and infants.

The animal husbandry department adopted Jagnanna Pala Veluva--distribution of cattle and sheep to women for their economic empowerment as its theme for their tableau; the health department in association with other departments themed its model on YSR Aarogyasri Health Trust, YSR Village Clinics and Covid vaccination drive.  Other models were themed after village secretariats, revamping of schools under Nadu-Nedu, social welfare pension distribution during Covid-19 pandemic, land resurvey, industrial growth, increasing forest cover and tourism promotion. 

