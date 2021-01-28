Abide by Law of Land, says Andhra Pradesh EC Ramesh Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Objecting to the criticism against the State Election Commission and himself by those in the government, SEC N Ramesh Kumar has appealed to them to maintain restraint to uphold the dignity of the commission.

Stating that the Supreme Court made crucial comments while delivering verdict on conduct of panchayat polls, he said the directions of the SC are Law of the Land and everyone should abide by them. “Those acting against the directions of the SC should be considered as violating the spirit of the Constitution and all such objectionable acts will be placed before judiciary, if needed. The SEC will not hesitate to take affirmative steps at appropriate time,’’ he asserted.

Ramesh Kumar stated that he has good relations with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and DGP Gautam Sawang, both individually and professionally. “I have no issues with the officials and I am confident of conducting the elections in a free and fair manner with the support of the government machinery,’’ he said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ramesh Kumar said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan took the initiative and invited him to the Raj Bhavan for discussing the issues related to the conduct of panchayat elections. The Governor promised to act like a bridge between the SEC and the government to resolve the issues for the successful conduct of elections, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements being made by the government machinery for the conduct of elections, Ramesh Kumar said that all he made a point was that at least from today (Wednesday), all should consider that the MCC is in force and restrain from attacking the SEC and the commissioner individually.

“The Governor asked the Chief Secretary to tell the Cabinet Ministers to maintain restraint as his word. And when I enquired with the CS in the afternoon, he said the suggestion of the Governor was conveyed to the ministers. But by the evening there was a change, as a minister made painful and unfair remarks blaming me for taking action against two officials. This is against the spirit of the Supreme Court verdict, the Constitution and the MCC,’’ he said.

Ramesh Kumar said that several political parties brought it to the notice of the SEC expressing apprehensions about an advertisement promoting unanimous elections to panchayats issued by the government. The political parties have the right to bring such issues to the notice of the SEC. After initiation of the process, every issue that could influence the elections directly or indirectly should be brought to the notice of it and proceed further on its suggestions.

“We came to a preliminary view that it is a violation and sought immediate explanation from the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations and suggested against issuing such advertisements and reminded it as the primary responsibility,’’ he said.

Stating that the political parties also complained of several irregularities in the unanimous elections held to MPTCs and ZPTCs last year, he said that all the allegations are under the scanner of the SEC and a final decision is not yet taken. Meanwhile, the SEC welcomed the decision of the employees’ associations to attend election duties.Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary convened a meeting with officials and the SEC was also invited to it.

