STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Abide by Law of Land, says Andhra Pradesh EC Ramesh Kumar

Stating that the Supreme Court made crucial comments while delivering verdict on conduct of panchayat polls, he said the directions of the SC are Law of the Land and everyone should abide by them.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar during press conference at EC's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar during press conference at EC's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Objecting to the criticism against the State Election Commission and himself by those in the government, SEC N Ramesh Kumar has appealed to them to maintain restraint to uphold the dignity of the commission.

Stating that the Supreme Court made crucial comments while delivering verdict on conduct of panchayat polls, he said the directions of the SC are Law of the Land and everyone should abide by them. “Those acting against the directions of the SC should be considered as violating the spirit of the Constitution and all such objectionable acts will be placed before judiciary, if needed. The SEC will not hesitate to take affirmative steps at appropriate time,’’ he asserted.

Ramesh Kumar stated that he has good relations with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and DGP Gautam Sawang, both individually and professionally. “I have no issues with the officials and I am confident of conducting the elections in a free and fair manner with the support of the government machinery,’’ he said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ramesh Kumar said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan took the initiative and invited him to the Raj Bhavan for discussing the issues related to the conduct of panchayat elections. The Governor promised to act like a bridge between the SEC and the government to resolve the issues for the successful conduct of elections, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements being made by the government machinery for the conduct of elections, Ramesh Kumar said that all he made a point was that at least from today (Wednesday), all should consider that the MCC is in force and restrain from attacking the SEC and the commissioner individually. 

“The Governor asked the Chief Secretary to tell the Cabinet Ministers to maintain restraint as his word. And when I enquired with the CS in the afternoon, he said the suggestion of the Governor was conveyed to the ministers. But by the evening there was a change, as a minister made painful and unfair remarks blaming me for taking action against two officials. This is against the spirit of the Supreme Court verdict, the Constitution and the MCC,’’ he said. 

Ramesh Kumar said that several political parties brought it to the notice of the SEC expressing apprehensions about an advertisement promoting unanimous elections to panchayats issued by the government. The political parties have the right to bring such issues to the notice of the SEC. After initiation of the process, every issue that could influence the elections directly or indirectly should be brought to the notice of it and proceed further on its suggestions. 

“We came to a preliminary view that it is a violation and sought immediate explanation from the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations and suggested against issuing such advertisements and reminded it as the primary responsibility,’’ he said.

Stating that the political parties also complained of several irregularities in the unanimous elections held to MPTCs and ZPTCs last year, he said that all the allegations are under the scanner of the SEC and a final decision is not yet taken. Meanwhile, the SEC welcomed the decision of the employees’ associations to attend election duties.Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary convened a meeting with officials and the SEC was also invited to it. 

SEC calls on Governor

Ramesh Kumar said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan took the initiative and invited him to the Raj Bhavan for discussing the issues related to the smooth conduct of panchayat elections

‘No issues with officials’
I have no issues with the officials and I am confident of conducting the panchayat polls in a free and fair manner with the support of the government machinery, the SEC said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Kumar Andhra Pradesh Election Commission panchayat polls
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp