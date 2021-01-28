Andhra Pradesh: 111 new COVID-19 cases emerge from 33,000 tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state saw its Covid-19 tally grow by 111 new cases, thanks to two districts not reporting any infection, and less than 10 positives each emerging from five others, a government bulletin said. Recoveries in the same period were less than 100, leading to a slight increase in the active cases to 1,369.

The state tested over 33,000 samples in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. While no new infection was reported from Vizianagaram and Prakasam, Srikakulam reported the lowest daily spike of just two cases; the highest of 19 cases were recorded in Krishna district.

Rayalaseema contributed 37 cases and the north coastal districts less than 15 cases to the daily aggregate.

The total recoveries stand at 8.78 lakh after 97 people were discharged from hospitals and home quarantine. On the other hand, Anantapur and West Godavari reported one new casualty each, taking the overall toll to 7,152.

Meanwhile, another 7,598 health workers were vaccinated as the inoculation exercise continued. While Covishield was administered to 6,619 people, 979 others were given Covaxin. On the day, eight cases (six from Guntur and two from Prakasam) of adverse event following immunisation were reported.