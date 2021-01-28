Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRC govt of resorting to gimmicks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC of resorting to gimmicks and election irregularities out of sheer fear of strong resentment among the voters against the government, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has urged people to ensure victory of the TDP candidates in all the panchayats so as to put an end to the YSRC “atrocities and misdeeds”.

Only when the ruling party was defeated totally, there would be a return of ‘dharma’ and religious harmony in the State, he argued. The temples, masjids and churches would be safe if the voters make the correct choice, he claimed. The ruling party’s sole objective was to win the elections by using force, intimidation and threats against the rival candidates, he alleged and said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ineligible to continue as the Chief Minister.

Taking exception to the comments of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Redy that the government will give double promotions to those officials punished by the SEC, he demanded that the minister be dismissed from the Cabinet. Addressing the party leaders through a video conference on Wednesday, Naidu deplored that some officials became spineless pawns in the hands of the YSRC leaders.