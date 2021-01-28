STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dairy board elections shock Bhuma family

It may be noted that three directors retired by rotation, for which the elections to the post of directors were held for the first time in 26 years.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The YSRC has broken the 26-year-old record of the Bhuma family by snaring the post of chairperson of Kurnool District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited (KDMPMACUL), also called Vijaya Milk Dairy, in Nandyal on Wednesday. 

SV Jagan Mohan Reddy of Rudravaram Rural Milk Producers’ Society was unanimously chosen as the chairperson of the dairy’s board after his and two others from the YSRC--Jayasimha Reddy and Ravikantha Reddy--election to the post of directors in the 15-member dairy board.It may be noted that three directors retired by rotation, for which the elections to the post of directors were held for the first time in 26 years.  Jagan Mohan Reddy’s, a cousin of former Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy, election as the director and then the chairperson of the board has broken the Bhuma family hold over the board.  

Bhuma Narayana Reddy, uncle of former MP Bhuma Nagireddy, continued as the chairperson of the board for 26 years, irrespective of which political party came to power in these years. Tension prevailed even before the elections began. Nandyal Three Town Circle Inspector Mohan Reddy said based on a compliant filed by contestant Mallikarjuna, they registered a case againstformer MLA Bramananda Reddy, Narayana Reddy and Bramananda Reddy.

