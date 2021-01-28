Doctor seriously ill after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra, shifted to Chennai for treatment

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 24-year-old doctor has fallen seriously ill after being administered Covid-19 vaccine in Prakasam district. According to medical and health officials, K Dhanalakshmi of Botlagudur village in Pamur mandal, was appointed general medical officer in the Government General Hospital in Ongole during emergency recruitment drive in view of Covid-19.

Dhanalakshmi, a dentist, was administered Covid vaccine at the GGH on January 23. A day after, she developed symptoms of fever. She went to the GGH and returned home after getting symptomatic treatment. On Tuesday evening, she complained of serious illness and went to the GGH. She was immediately admitted to a special ward. As her health deteriorated, she was shifted to a nearby corporate hospital. She was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. District Collector Pola Bhaskar stated that her entire medical expenses will be borne by the government. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Dr D Sreeramulu, GGH Superintendent, said, “It is yet to be confirmed whether it is an adverse effect of the vaccine or not. There are no vaccination reaction related symptoms in her. Vaccination may not be the cause of her illness.” In the preliminary diagnosis, she was found to have developed gallbladder malfunctioning along with the urinary tract infection, which led to the renal failure, he explained.

“We are still ascertaining the exact cause of her illness,’’ DM&HO Ratnavali said.