STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doctor seriously ill after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra, shifted to Chennai for treatment

District Collector Pola Bhaskar stated that her entire medical expenses will be borne by the government. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers COVID vaccine. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 24-year-old doctor has fallen seriously ill after being administered Covid-19 vaccine in Prakasam district. According to medical and health officials, K Dhanalakshmi of Botlagudur village in Pamur mandal, was appointed general medical officer in the Government General Hospital in Ongole during emergency recruitment drive in view of Covid-19. 

Dhanalakshmi, a dentist, was administered Covid vaccine at the GGH on January 23. A day after, she developed symptoms of fever. She went to the GGH and returned home after getting symptomatic treatment. On Tuesday evening, she complained of serious illness and went to the GGH. She was immediately admitted to a special ward. As her health deteriorated, she was shifted to a nearby corporate hospital. She was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. District Collector Pola Bhaskar stated that her entire medical expenses will be borne by the government. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Dr D Sreeramulu, GGH Superintendent, said, “It is yet to be confirmed whether it is an adverse effect of the vaccine or not. There are no vaccination reaction related symptoms in her. Vaccination may not be the cause of her illness.” In the preliminary diagnosis, she was found to have developed gallbladder malfunctioning along with the urinary tract infection, which led to the renal failure, he explained. 
“We are still ascertaining the exact cause of her illness,’’ DM&HO Ratnavali said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 vaccine coronavirus
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp