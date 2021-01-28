STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
House site pattas distribution to be over in days, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Every eligible person will be given house site patta within 90 days of filing application

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to complete the distribution of house site pattas within the next two to three days. After knowing that as many as 26,21,049 house site pattas out of the total 30,06,673 (87.17 per cent) have already been distributed, and 90.28 per cent house sites in YSR-Jagananna colonies have been allotted, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to distribute the remaining pattas in the coming two to three days. 

Reiterating that house site distribution is a continuous process, Jagan said every eligible person should be given the house site patta within 90 days of receiving an application.Reviewing the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ programme at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that volunteers and staff of the village secretariat must complete physical verification within 12 days of receiving the application for the house site. He said beneficiaries should be identified through social audit.

Jagan also directed the officials to take steps to ensure uniformity and quality in the structures and furnish full details on the facilities to  be provided and their mode of construction in the colonies. He said internet facilities should be provided in YSR - Jagananna colonies and instructed the officials to make appropriate arrangements for the same. He said biomining should be conducted for dumping yards and it should begin as soon as possible. 

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken to create infrastructure in the YSR-Jagananna colonies. They said that a detailed project report regarding creation of infrastructure in the YSR- Jagananna Colonies will be prepared by March 31 and various government departments are involved in it.

The officials said as directed by the Chief Minister, steps are being taken on to set up Anganwadi centres, YSR clinics, primary health centres, schools, bus stops as per the population in the colonies.  Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, CCLA Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretaries Y Srilakshmi (Municipal Administration), Ajay Jain (Housing) and Usharani (Revenue) and Principal Advisor to the CM  Nilam Sahwney were present.

House sites status 
26,21,049 house site pattas out of the total 30,06,673 have already been distributed so far
87.17% of the house sites have been distributed to the beneficiaries so far 
90.28% house sites in YSR-Jagananna colonies have been distributed 

