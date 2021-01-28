Licences of 75 private colleges to be cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Members of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) carried out surprise inspections on private junior colleges in Tirupati and found several irregularities in the functioning of the colleges.

Based on the complaints from the students, the APSERMC team along with Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) V Sreenivasulu Reddy, inspected the Narayana and NRI private junior colleges on Wednesday. During the inspection, the committee members found the colleges were flouting Covid-19 norms.

It is stated that the college managements did not implement the orders passed by the State government to decrease the tuition fee by 30 per cent for this academic year. Also basic infrastructure facilities were absent and the gap in the teacher and student ratio was huge.

Explaining the findings of the inspection, APSERMC member Prof V Narayana Reddy said, “The college managements have collected exorbitant fees from the students ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh by promising to provide air-conditioned classrooms, labs, intensive care study rooms and IIT coaching. But none of these facilities have been arranged by the management.

“They found fault with the way the college managements held the classes. “The students have been divided into various sections as per their marks. This kind of environment will demotivate the students. With only theoretical knowledge, the thinking capacity of the students will be stunted. None of the faculty members or lecturers are aware of the New Education Policy (NEP) reforms,” they said.

The NEP-2020 aims at universalisation of education from preschool to secondary level education. “If the teaching faculty itself is unaware of the reforms, how will they channelise and transform the careers of the contemporary students,” the APSERMC members opined.

The committee members said, “A report will be submitted to the State government about our findings and appropriate action will be taken against the college management.” The committee gave its nod to cancel the licences of 75 junior private colleges across the State found to be violating the stipulated norms during its inspection.

They appealed to the parents to form ‘Parents Associations’ at mandal and district level to address issues pertaining to their wards’ education.

“Display boards would be set up in all colleges, including Ward and Village secretaries, in which details of the tuition fee would be put up in detail and the fee to be paid for particular courses,” the committee members said.

APSERMC members B Eswaraiah, Prof V Narayana Reddy, RIO V Sreenivasulu Reddy and other officials were present in the drive.