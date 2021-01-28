Month after attack, new idols to be installed at Ramatheertham today  

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: All arrangements are in place for the installation of idols of Sreerama, Seeta and Laxmana at Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram on Thursday. After performing prayaschitta homam and Yagnas for three days to the new idols, which were brought from Tirupati, the installation will be held at 9 am at Kodandarama temple on the Neelachalam hillock in Ramatheertham village.

Temple priests and Agama pandits performed Viswavkshena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Saptakalasaradhana, Ksheeradhi Vasam, ksheeradhivasa Angahomam, Navakalasaradhana, Jaladivasam, Jaladivasa Angahomam, Mahanivedana and Mangalasasana at the temple on Wednesday morning. In the evening, Panchasayanadivasam, Houtraprasamsa Mahasanti homam, Nivedana and mangalasasana were performed to the idols, said endowments assistant commissioner Ranga Rao. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TDP) made the idols in a short time and shifted the same to Ramatheertham on Saturday.

After the Sreerama idol at the temple was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on December 29 last year, Hindu organisations and Opposition parties have staged protests across the State. While the TDP and BJP launched a broadside against the government, the ruling YSRC alleged political conspiracy behind the attacks on temples in the State. The State government ordered a CID probe into the desecration case. Later, the government formed a Special investigation Team to probe the attacks on various temples, including the Ramatheertham case.