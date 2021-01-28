STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More investors interested in tourist projects after policy renewal: Andhra Pradesh official

Bhargava also mentioned that all collectors have submitted a list of areas which have a potential to be converted into tourist destinations.

Tourists throng Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam with the resumption of operations of tourism sector after lockdown. (File photo I EPS/G Satyanarayana)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thanks to the new policy, more private investors are willing to invest in tourism projects in the state, said special chief secretary (tourism) Rajat Bhargava.  “We are seeing a big spike in the number of proposals not only for big projects but also district-wise. This is so after a hurdle, which stated that an investor must have five years of experience to qualify, in the previous tourism policy was removed. Changes to the interest rates and perks are also helping in attracting more investors,” Bhargava observed. 

On the government’s plan to build seven-star hotels across the state, he said mapping of 12 sites has been completed. “Prominent tourist destinations have seen a rapid increase in tourist footfall and overall development. Tourist sites where the hotels and resorts are to come up, and marquee land parcels have been identified.” 

These 12 places are Gandikota in Kadapa, Pichukalanka in East Godavari, Horsley Hills in Chittoor, Suryalanka Beach in Prakasam, Orvakal in Kurnool, Kakinada in East Godavari, Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam, Visakhapatanam, Bhavani Island near Vijayawada, Peruru in Chittoor, Polavaram in West Godavari and Nagarjuna Sagar in Guntur. Bhargava also mentioned that all collectors have submitted a list of areas which have a potential to be converted into tourist destinations.

Noting that there is a need for amenities for those who travel on highways, he said: “There is a necessity for wayside amenities after every 50 km on highways. This will also give direct and indirect employment, help in economic upliftment of localities where they are set up.” He added the CM has instructed to create necessary infrastructure on Vizag-Vijayawada, Vijayawada- Tirupati, Vijayawada-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Bengaluru highways.

Comments

