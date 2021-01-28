Promote generic medicines: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to take steps for giving clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the 56.04 hectares of land in Kadapa district for laying the Kadapa - Bangalore broad gauge railway line.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the videoconference with Chief Secretaries of States to review the progress of various Central projects. He also reviewed ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ and directed the officials to sensitise people on the usage of generic medicines. Besides suggesting to give publicity through social media, he wanted them to provide more space for generic medicine centres in PHCs, CHCs and civil hospitals.