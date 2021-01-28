STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam district gears up for panchayat polls

The first phase of panchayat elections will be held in 344 gram panchayats in Anakapalle division of Visakhapatnam  district, said Collector V Vinay Chand on Wednesday. 

District collector V Vinay Chand and police commissioner MK Sinha during a video conference with the SEC in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

District collector V Vinay Chand and police commissioner MK Sinha during a video conference with the SEC in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first phase of panchayat elections will be held in 344 gram panchayats in Anakapalle division of Visakhapatnam district, said Collector V Vinay Chand on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons at the Collectorate, Vinay Chand said as per the notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, nomination for the first phase will be received from January 29 to 31. As many as 9,608 polling stations have been set up in the district and polling will be held on February 9, he said.

He said 8,120 ballot boxes of various sizes are available with the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDOs) in the district and the stationary items required are being procured. Advanced printing of ballot paper has been completed as per the instructions given by SEC, the Collector added.

There will be one returning officer for two to three panchayats having up to 10,000 population in the stage-1 of the polls — for nomination approval, acceptance, withdrawal and rejection, he said. However, for Stage-2 — for vote counting, polling results — one returning officer will be appointed for each panchayat, the Collector said and added that training for the returning officers and assistant returning officers will begin soon. “We have identified 10,000 personnel required for the first phase and 500 micro-observers have also been identified,” he said.

“Additional police force will be deployed for polling in Agency areas and, tahsildars and other officers will be assigned election duties,” the Collector said and added that the administration will ensure a smooth and fair conduct of elections.  He also said that the Covid-19 guidelines will be followed strictly and PPEs will be provided to those on election duties. The Collector said State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar held a video conference with district collectors and police officials on Wednesday. State Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang and Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, were present. 

Comments

