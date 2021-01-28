STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC government scaring contestants for unanimous polls: BJP

There were incentives in the past too, but never in the history were they advertised on front pages of newspapers.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that YSRC government and its ministers were ‘promoting’ unanimous panchayat elections by scaring other contestants by means of violence and force, BJP-Jana Sena alliance demanded the State Election Commission (SEC) take suo moto cognisance of the issue and take necessary action to ensure ‘democratic’ election process.

BJP chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena’s political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, who said they sought Governor’s appointment for Friday to apprise him of the situation, also demanded that the SEC introduce online nomination filing system before nomination begins.

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Manohar criticised the government for promoting incentives in a ‘never-before’ manner. “The government is conspiring to make local body elections unanimous by resorting to fear-mongering and threatening opponents by using local official machinery. The election process should be free and transparent.

There were incentives in the past too, but never in the history were they advertised on front pages of newspapers. Hence, the SEC should take suo moto cognisance and put a break to the government’s actions,” he demanded, adding the BJP and Jana Sena decided to represent these issues to the Governor.

YSRC government panchayat elections BJP Nadendla Manohar
