4.2L kids to get polio drops in Guntur dist

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Joint Collector P Prashanti has directed the officials to work in coordination to make the pulse polio programme a grand success in the district. As the National Polio Immunisation programme was rescheduled to January 31, a district level task force meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Joint Collector. Prashanti said that 115 mobile teams and 263 supervisors will monitor the administration of pulse polio drops for 4,21,894 children in the age group of 0-5 in 2,026 centres set up across the district.

She instructed the civic officials to take steps for setting up polio vaccination centres in the slums. Special care should be taken to administer polio drops to children residing in orphanages and girls’ homes. The Joint Collector also directed the officials to set up special counters at railway stations and bus stations, give wide publicity on pulse polio drops through media and also distribute pamphlets and posters.