STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB unearths assets worth crores from Andhra Pradesh power distribution engineer

The alleged tainted official was earlier caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking a bribe and dismissed from service for nearly 10 years.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted searches on an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) and unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth several crores of rupees. 

The alleged tainted official was earlier caught by the ACB for taking a bribe and dismissed from service for nearly 10 years. According to an official release by the ACB, simultaneous searches were conducted at 12 places belonging to Madem Nageswara Rao, the APEPDCL officer of Kommadi section of Vizag, and his family members and relatives on Thursday. 

The searches were conducted at the residence of the officer and also at Visalakshinagar, MVP Colony, Madhurawada and Rambilli of the district.During the searches, the ACB sleuths found that Nageswara Rao and his family members were in possession of two houses, three flats, two vehicles and fixed deposits worth approximately Rs 1.11 crore and other assets, the release said.

“Nageswara Rao is in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income worth Rs 3.88 crore,’’ the official release read, adding that the case is under investigation. Nageswara Rao would be arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in Visakhapatnam.

ACB said Nageswara Rao joined in the electricity department in July 1991 and underwent training as a lineman in Visakhapatnam. He was promoted as a sub-engineer in 1992. He was earlier caught accepting a bribe by the ACB and was convicted and dismissed from service in November 2003. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution AP AntiCorruption Bureau
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp