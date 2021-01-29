ACB unearths assets worth crores from Andhra Pradesh power distribution engineer

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted searches on an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) and unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth several crores of rupees.

The alleged tainted official was earlier caught by the ACB for taking a bribe and dismissed from service for nearly 10 years. According to an official release by the ACB, simultaneous searches were conducted at 12 places belonging to Madem Nageswara Rao, the APEPDCL officer of Kommadi section of Vizag, and his family members and relatives on Thursday.

The searches were conducted at the residence of the officer and also at Visalakshinagar, MVP Colony, Madhurawada and Rambilli of the district.During the searches, the ACB sleuths found that Nageswara Rao and his family members were in possession of two houses, three flats, two vehicles and fixed deposits worth approximately Rs 1.11 crore and other assets, the release said.

“Nageswara Rao is in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income worth Rs 3.88 crore,’’ the official release read, adding that the case is under investigation. Nageswara Rao would be arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in Visakhapatnam.

ACB said Nageswara Rao joined in the electricity department in July 1991 and underwent training as a lineman in Visakhapatnam. He was promoted as a sub-engineer in 1992. He was earlier caught accepting a bribe by the ACB and was convicted and dismissed from service in November 2003.