Andhra Pradesh HC sets aside order removing Ashok Gajapathi Raju as Kodandarama temple trustee

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday set aside the Government Order removing former union minister and senior TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju as founder trustee of Kodandarama temple in Ramatheertham of Vizianagaram district.

Hearing the petition filed by Raju challenging the Government Order removing him as the founder trustee of the temple, Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the due procedures were not followed by the endowments department in removing the founder trustee. The judge said the endowments department can take action against the petitioner by following the rules and procedures.

After the government issued the orders removing Raiu as founder trustee of Kodandarama temple and chairman of a few other temples on January 2, he filed a petition in the High Court on January 21. Earlier, appearing for the TDP leader, advocate G Venugopal Reddy argued removal of his client as founder trustee of Ramatheertham temple was illegal and that due procedure was not followed, and requested the court to set aside the government order.

Objecting to it, government pleader Rajani said Raju failed to ensure security of the temple and that he was removed from the post following vandalism of the idol in Ramatheertham temple.

After the HC order, Raju tweeted: "The order removing me as the hereditary trustee/chairman of Ramatheerdhalu has been set aside by the High Court today. I saw in the news that it is the Prathista at Ramatheertham today. Lord Rama blessed me on this auspicious day to continue in his service."