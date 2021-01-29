Andhra Pradesh's Bairipuram village opts for unanimous panchayat poll every time

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At a time when unanimous election to panchayats has become a hot topic, Bairipuram in Kaviti mandal stands as an example for the unity of people in electing their sarpanch and ward members unanimously every time.

The panchayat has never gone to poll since the introduction of the Panchayat Raj system as election is always unanimous. Bairipuram with more than 1,300 electorate has set an example to other villages in utilising the cash incentive for development with its unanimous choice.

All the people sit together and select their sarpanch and ward members to avoid any political or group rivalry in the village. Even if people of the village support different political parties at the time general elections, they stand united when it comes to panchayat poll. Bairipuram has all the basic amenities.

"We give equal importance to every individual in the village and take decisions on development works collectively. One person from every family in Bairipuram is invited to the village meetings to take collective decisions on development works and other important matters," village head Seepana Venkata Ramana told The New Indian Express.

"After choosing the sarpanch and ward members unanimously, we inform the matter to the panchayat officials to make an official declaration pertaining to their election," he added.