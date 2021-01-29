Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh to start functioning again from February 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anganwadi centres, which have been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19, will start functioning from February 1. This will benefit children between the age of three to six years and also pregnant and lactating women.

In a press release, State Women and Child Welfare department director Dr Kruthika Shukla said the decision was taken following orders from Ministry of Women and Child Welfare that Anganwadis located outside containment zones can be opened and also clearance from the Supreme Court.

She said between March 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021, ration was provided to pregnant, lactating women along with children in the age group of six to 72 months and now after taking stock of the situation, it was decided to start Anganwadi centres as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Those in the age group of 36 to 72 months will be provided mid-day meals and the centres will function between 9 am to 1 pm, taking all health and hygiene related precautions.

Kruthika Shukla clarified that the existing norms and guidelines will continue and staff of Anganwadi centres have been asked to ensure hygienic and clean environment at the centres and also wear masks and follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, which are mandatory. She said that priority is being given to implementation of vaccination schedules meant for the children.

According to her, focus will be on providing nutrition supplements to the anemic children, new mothers and pregnant women. Apart from house service, cooked food also will be provided. All types of counsellings will be carried out as scheduled.