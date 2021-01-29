Chiranjeevi will back our alliance with Jana Sena: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has claimed that actor K Chiranjeevi will support Jana Sena-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh. However, he said that Chiranjeevi has not told anybody that he would join any party.

To a query if BJP would work with Jana Sena if Chirajeevi joins his brother Pawan Kalyan's party, Somu, said: "He (Chiranjeevi) told nobody that he would join any party. He will support the Jana Sena-BJP alliance."

However, Somu did not elaborate on how the support would be extended or if it would be extended for the upcoming Tirupati by-election or the next assembly polls. On Wednesday, some vernacular news channels reported that Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar said that Chiranjeevi would join Pawan Kalyan’s party. Jana Sena later claimed that Manohar has not made any such remarks.

Further, to another query if the saffron party would work with the TDP for the next Assembly elections, Somu, during his visit to Nandigama on Thursday, said, "The BJP-Jana Sena is working with an aim to form the government in 2024. Let us see who will work with us for sharing the same objective."