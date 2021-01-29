STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Dentist’s condition slightly better’

Published: 29th January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The condition of the woman dentist, who was administered Covid-19 vaccine in a government general hospital here on January 23, is slightly better on Thursday. She is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.DMHO P Ratnavali said the dentist K Dhanalakshimi was having infection in urinary tract and liver while taking the vaccine shot. She said the dentist complained of fever after the vaccination and took some medicines.

“Her blood pressure dropped significantly and she was suffering from high fever on Tuesday. So she was shifted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai,” the DMHO said.Ongole GGH superintendent D Sreeramulu said she was being diagnosed with infections in kidney and liver. Her health condition has improved slightly. “We wish her speedy recovery,” he added.

The district administration has been enquiring about the health condition of the dentist with her family members. Meanwhile, during the Adverse Events following Immunization (AEFI) special meeting held at at the control room set up in the Collectorate here on Thursday, the DMHO said out of 24,324 frontline workers in the district, vaccine was administered to 13,376 staff. “The vaccine is completely safe,” she added. Dr Neerada from World Health Organisation expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the session sites for Covid-19 vaccination. 

