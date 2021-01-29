STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently abled minor girl rescued by alert ticket inspector near Visakhapatnam

The TTI took care of the girl till the train reached Rajamahendravaram and the girl was handed over to child line officials and RPF for a safe custody.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:30 AM

Railway TTI P Venkateswara Rao rescued a differently-abled minor girl child on Bhubaneshwar-Secunderabad train

Railway TTI P Venkateswara Rao rescued a differently-abled minor girl child on Bhubaneshwar-Secunderabad train. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a humane gesture, a Railway Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) rescued a differently abled minor girl child on 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Special Express train on Wednesday. TTI P Venkateswara Rao, who was manning sleeper coaches (S-10 to S-12), started his regular checks after boarding at Visakhapatnam and noticed a minor girl roaming clueless in the S-12 coach.

He tried to interact with the girl in a docile manner and realised she was differently-abled, as she didn’t respond to any of his questions. After enquiring with passengers, he came to know that the girl was travelling without any caretaker. 

Rao immediately informed Commercial and Security Control, Vijayawada, about the incident and on their instructions, he contacted Child Helpline 1098. A representative from Childline responded and advised the TTI to hand over the girl at Rajamahendravaram railway station. 

The TTI took care of the girl till the train reached Rajamahendravaram and the girl was handed over to child line officials and RPF for a safe custody. On the instructions of the Child Welfare Committee, Child line officials shifted the girl child to Bala Sadan in Rajamahendravaram for a temporary shelter.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy commended the efforts of Venkateswara Rao for his vigilance and empathy, and advised him to keep going ahead with the same spirit.

