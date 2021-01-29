STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don't take cognisance of State Election Commission censure: Andhra Pradesh government to Centre

It also urged the DoPT to enlighten and advise SEC Ramesh Kumar not to exercise the power, which is not in his domain and adhere to the guidelines.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the State Election Commission (SEC) censured Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and PR Commissioner M Girija Shankar for their 'failure' to publish 2021 electoral rolls, the State government wrote to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) not to take cognisance of the proceedings issued by SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar against the two IAS officers.

In the censure proceedings, Ramesh Kumar recommended compulsory retirement of the two IAS officers. It also urged the DoPT to enlighten and advise SEC Ramesh Kumar not to exercise the power, which is not in his domain and adhere to the guidelines. "This step of the SEC does not fall under his competence," Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das stated in the letter addressed to the Secretary of DoPT. 

He said the SEC administered the censure against the two officers on the allegation of not updating the gram panchayat electoral rolls as on January 1, 2021, without following the due procedure prescribed under the All India Service (D&A) Rules, 1969.

As per the guidelines, the Election Commission is empowered to suspend any officer or police personnel working under the Central government or public sector undertaking or an autonomous body fully or partially funded by the government for insubordination or dereliction of duty, besides making recommendations to the competent authority for taking disciplinary action, while engaged in preparation of electoral rolls or election duty, the CS said. 

Further, he said censure is a penalty classified under minor penalties and the State government is the competent authority to impose the said penalty on a member of service serving with the affairs of the State and it has to be imposed by following the procedure laid down under Rule 10 of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969.

"The proceedings issued by the SEC against the two IAS officers and to direct that the same form part of their service record is without competency and jurisdiction and nothing but transgressing into the powers vested in the State government. Any instrument issued without competence is illegal and bad in law," the Chief Secretary pointed out. 

Informing that the State government had rejected the censure by issuing two separate GOs, the CS said the SEC’s communication to the DoPT 'suffers from infirmities in decision making process and infraction of law'. As stated earlier by the State government that it will come in support of the two IAS officers, the CS said that there has not been an iota of doubt regarding the conduct of officers during their past service.

SEC's action against service rules: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that SEC N Ramesh Kumar administered the censure against the two officers for not updating the rolls as on January 1, 2021, without following the due procedure prescribed under the All India Service (D&A) Rules, 1969.

State government rejects SEC's censure of two officers

Informing that the State government had rejected the censure by issuing two separate GOs, CS Aditya Nath Das said the SEC’s communication to the DoPT ‘suffers from infirmities in decision making process 
and infraction of law.’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Krishna Dwivedi Andhra Pradesh Election Commission M Girija Shankar Department of Personnel Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Aditya Nath Das
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp