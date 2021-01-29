STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP manifesto for 'non-political' panchayat polls

Taking exception to the release of TDP manifesto, the ruling YSRC put the onus on SEC N Ramesh Kumar to act against the rule violation by the opposition party.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:02 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stirred a controversy on Thursday by releasing the party manifesto for the panchayat elections, which are held on non-political basis.

Taking exception to the release of TDP manifesto, the ruling YSR Congress put the onus on SEC N Ramesh Kumar to act against the rule violation by the opposition party.

ALSO READ| Unanimous polls should not be forced: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

At a press conference, Naidu released the TDP manifesto 'Palle Pragathi - Pancha Sutralu' to develop basic infrastructure in villages and thereby improving the living standards of people. He appealed to the electorate to elect the TDP supported candidates as panchayat sarpanches and ward members for better and cleaner villages. 

The two-page TDP manifesto contains five promises -- Supply of safe drinking water, creation of peaceful atmosphere, development of model villages and improvement of living standards of people, reduction of property tax by 50 per cent and administration of COVID vaccine to people. 

"The YSRC's contention of apolitical panchayat elections is wrong. Political influence will be there in every aspect of life. Panchayat elections may be indirect in nature, but candidates get support from one party or the other," Naidu asserted.

Taking exception to Naidu releasing the TDP manifesto for the panchayat elections being held without party symbols, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddiredy Ramachandra Reddy flayed him for making panchayat polls political.

ALSO READ| Andhra Pradesh minister flays TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for releasing manifesto

Besides fuming at Naidu for playing gimmicks to show the existence of the TDP in the State, the YSRC leaders put the onus on the SEC to act against Naidu. "There should be no political interference in panchayat elections and it is mentioned in the Constitution. But Naidu in the name of manifesto, released a paper. Was it not against the Constitution. What action will the SEC take now?" questioned YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu. 

The YSRC is likely to file a formal complaint with the SEC against the TDP chief for violating the code of conduct.

