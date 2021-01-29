Subramanian Swamy tweets on 'TDP-planted stories' on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that he will shortly file a defamation case in Tirupati magistrate's court against "a newspaper of Chandrababu Naidu". In a tweet on Thursday, he said he was 'fed up' with 'false' stories 'financed by' the TDP and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run (TTD) temple.

I am fed up getting false TDP and CBN financed stories on TTD Balaji temple. So I and my associate Satyapaul Sabharwal Adv will file a defamation case in Tirupati town magistrate’s court soon against a newspaper of CBN — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 28, 2021

He had filed a PIL in AP High Court seeking audit of TTD funds by the CAG, a request agreed by the State. Swamy had also come in support of the Jagan government in various controversies surrounding the TTD.