TDP Andhra Pradesh chief K Atchannaidu appears before police in Nandi idol displacement case

He alleged that the police included TDP leaders of different areas in the idol displacement case as per the direction of YSRC leaders.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu comimg out of the Kasibugga DSP office in Srikakulam

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu comimg out of the Kasibugga DSP office in Srikakulam. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday appeared before the sub-divisional police officer at Kasibugga for inquiry over the alleged involvement in the displacement of Nandi idol from the Paleswara temple at Santhabommali village. He was served a notice on Wednesday evening in Visakhapatnam under Section 41/a of the CRPC for questioning.

Speaking to the media at Kasibugga DSP office after giving a written explanation to the DSP, he alleged that the police included TDP leaders of different areas in the idol displacement case as per the direction of YSRC leaders. 

He said that the temple committee had displaced the Nandi idol as it was in an unhygienic condition at the temple. Later, they installed the idol on a cement pole, which was constructed for the purpose.

The police forcefully removed the idol from the cement pole and reinstalled it at the temple, the TDP leader said and demanded that a case be filed against the police for disturbing communal harmony. "Since the incident occurred in my constitution, I called the committee members to know the details," the MLA said and found fault with the police for booking TDP leaders. 

TAGS
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu TDP Andhra Pradesh TDP Nandi idol displacement
